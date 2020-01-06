Moen launches standalone smart water leak detector, iOS FloSense software update, and smart faucet

Moen has made three announcements in conjunction with Flo Technologies at CES introducing a new standalone smart water leak detector that can work on its own or pair with the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff, an update to its FloSense software and iOS app, as well as a new smart kitchen faucet.

Smart Water Detector and FloSense 2.0 Software update

First up is Moen and Flo Technologies’ new Smart Water Detector that’s easy to install in a bathroom, laundry room, or other spaces. For customers who already have the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff, the new detector(s) can be added to it for additional monitoring as well as being used independently.

The ​Smart Water Detector ​enables users to identify not only when, but also where water may be leaking in their home to inhibit any possible damage. Users simply place the discreet 3.5” sensor where they see a risk, such as the basement, laundry room, attic or other areas in the home that are susceptible to water damage by environmental factors or fixture malfunctions. If the Smart Water Detector senses the presence of water, freezing temperatures or high humidity, it will alert users through a push notification in the Flo by Moen and Moen smartphone apps. If homeowners also have the ​Smart Water Shutoff​, a leak sensed by the Smart Water Detector can automatically trigger the shut-off feature to protect the home from water damage.

Moen’s Smart Water Detector is available now for pre-order priced at a reasonable $50 with a 3-pack going for $129. Learn more here. Stay tuned as we’ll have a full review of the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff this spring.

The software behind the Flo smart water shutoff and the new Smart Water Detector is getting an AI upgrade with FloSense 2.0.

Users of the Smart Water Shutoff can now experience FloSenseTM 2.0, an enhanced proprietary machine learning technology that uses AI and user feedback to better customize protection for each home. Placing an emphasis on convenience and customization, users can toggle the new Sensitivity Slider Bar in the recently updated smartphone app to adjust the Smart Water Shutoff’s level of responsiveness to concerning water behavior in the home, or set their own custom parameters for responsiveness, enabling more control than ever before.

Along with the improved machine learning smarts, the recently updated and redesigned iOS Flo by Moen app now takes advantage of FloSense 2.0.

U by Moen Smart Faucet

Along with the new Smart Water Detector and updated software, Moen has launched a new smart faucet. It offers both a wave sensor as well as voice-control. Unfortunately, for now, there’s no Siri support, just Alexa and Google Assistant. However, you can use the iOS app to customize the smart faucet’s functions.

Whatever your daily challenges may be, Moen, the leader in water experiences in the home, can help you conquer them by delivering personalized and intelligent products for the hardest working area of your house. The U by MoenTM Smart Faucet offers convenience, precision and intuitive voice- activation technology to help complete tasks in the kitchen.

U by Moen Smart Faucet highlights:

Voice control allows users to start and stop water flow as well as perform specific tasks on command through their digital voice assistant.

A Wave Sensor positioned at the front of the faucet turns water on or off with a simple hand movement.

Through the smartphone app, users can set unlimited personalized presets or start and stop water delivery with the push of a button.

The handle on the side of the faucet offers manual operation, letting users adjust flow and temperature. The U by Moen Smart Faucet is available in a variety of styles and finishes to meet almost any taste. Learn more at Moen’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: