Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Hyper: If you’re at CES 2020, stop by the Hyper booth to check out their latest USB-C hubs and out more about the HyperJuice, the world’s first 100W GaN USB-C Charger, here.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Asking Apple to unlock two iPhones – FBI repeats history
- iPhone 9 video renders show iPhone 8 design with two changes
- Belkin unveils new 3-in-1 wireless charger, ultra-small Wemo HomeKit smart plug, more
- Intel’s new Tiger Lake CPU marks the debut of Thunderbolt 4
- LG bringing Apple TV app to 2018 and newer TVs this year
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.