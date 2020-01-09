9to5Mac Daily: January 09, 2020 – Best of CES 2020 Awards, more

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Hyper: If you’re at CES 2020, stop by the Hyper booth to check out their latest USB-C hubs. You can also get an exclusive sneak peek at the new heavy duty Hyper USB-C hubs here.
Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- TiVo finally gives an update on its promised Apple TV app
- Tim Cook to receive award from Irish Prime Minister as country celebrates 40 years of Apple investment
- 9to5Mac Best of CES 2020 Awards
- Covering a SpaceX rocket launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with the iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Defining the decade: ten years of Apple on one page
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.