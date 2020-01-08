9to5Mac Best of CES 2020 Awards

For our fourth annual 9to5Mac Best of CES Awards, we’re celebrating new technology for the Apple ecosystem that will launch throughout 2020 and expand our smart homes and how we use our Macs, iPads, and iPhones.

Best Mac Tech — Linedock

Since Apple made the switch to using just USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 back in 2016 with the MacBook Pro line, users have been forced to come up with some sort of dongle/cable/dock strategy to bring back the I/O they need.

Linedock launched its sharp all-in-one USB-C dock/battery/storage solution last year for the 13-inch MacBook Pro that neatly nests below the notebook and this year the company is launching versions for the 15- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The new versions feature a great I/O set of 10 ports including USB-C, HDMI, two UHS-II slots, and three USB-A ports. The whole slim unit nests neatly below your MacBook Pro to offer up an extra full charge with its built-in battery as well as SSD storage up to 2TB, which is user-upgradable!

Stay tuned for a closer look as we’ll be reviewing the new Linedock later this spring. You can sign up to be notified about the new Linedock releases here.

Best Apple Charging Tech — HyperJuice 100W GaN USB-C Charger

We were able to get an early hands-on look at Hyper’s new 100W GaN USB-C Charger and the company brought it to CES this week ahead of the official launch. It remains up to 30% off through the Indiegogo campaign that has raised almost $2.4 million for the sleek, compact, and powerful USB-C wall charger.

It’s the first 100W charger that uses GaN technology to offer a form-factor about the size of a deck of cards while still delivering 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports for a super-efficient experience.

A couple more touches here setting this USB-C charger apart from the competition is Hyper using a foldable integrated plug so you don’t have to remember another cable as well as including international adapters.

The HyperJuice 100W GaN USB-C Charger is a great choice for charging all your Apple devices whether it’s at home, the office or on the road.

Best HomeKit Tech — Adobe

Our award this year for best HomeKit tech goes to Abode. The company just recently launched HomeKit support for its Iota Home Security System with a software update, making it the first DIY security solution to work with Apple’s smart home platform. And Abode had more to show off at CES this year.

In addition to that great update, Abode unveiled a new Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera that can integrate with its HomeKit security system or even be used standalone. A really neat touch is Abode includes a mount that allows customers to use the new smart camera as a doorbell.

Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera on the left, Iota Security System on the right

The HomeKit-enabled Iota security system is available now and the Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera is slated for a March launch.

