Poll: What are you most excited to see from Apple in 2020?

Yesterday, we highlighted everything to expect from Apple throughout 2020, including new hardware and software. As we explained at the time, this is shaping up to be a busy year for Apple with five new iPhone models, updated iPad Pros, and more.

What are you most excited to see in 2020? Is it new hardware or software?

Be sure to check out our full roundup of everything to expect from Apple in 2020 for all of the details. The year will likely start off with the rumored iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 as early as March, followed by new iPad Pros with triple-lens cameras, new MacBook models with the redesigned Magic Keyboard, and the iPhone 12 series + Apple Watch Series 6 in September.

There are also some unknowns, particularly surrounding Apple’s desktop Macs and the rumored Apple AirTags. For instance, while the iMac Pro is borderline overdue for at least a spec bump update, it’s unknown when (or if) that will happen.

For me, I’m most excited to see the continued expansion of the Magic Keyboard. It’s such a major improvement over the butterfly keyboard, and I hope Apple makes it a priority to bring it to other MacBooks as soon as possible. Once the Magic Keyboard has come to the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, I’ll finally feel comfortable recommending Apple’s entire MacBook lineup again.

With that being said, I’m also intrigued by the rumors on how Apple has changed its software development and beta testing process. It’s no secret that iOS 13 was a relatively buggy release, but Apple is apparently taking steps to prevent that from happening again. While we don’t yet know what new features to expect with iOS 14, I’m intrigued by the idea of a better balance between features and stability.

What about you? What are you most excited to see from Apple in 2020? Let us know in the poll below and explain your choice down in the comments!

