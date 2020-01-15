9to5Rewards: Win Apple Watch Series 5 + exclusive offers on Longvadon bands

This month on 9to5Rewards our sponsor Longvadon is giving 9to5 readers the opportunity take home an Apple Watch Series 5. For users that currently own the Apple Watch, you can buy two bands and get the third one free from Longvadon as well as 15% off your order.

Get 15% off w/ Longvadon w/ code “9TO5MAC15” and head below to sign up for the giveaway!

If you’ve been debating whether or not to upgrade your Apple Watch band collection, Longvadon is giving an incentive to do so with an exclusive promo for 9to5 readers. You can now get a free band after the purchase of two Longvadon watch straps, with an additional 15% discount at checkout by using promo code “9TO5MAC15”

For those that aren’t familiar with the brand, Longvadon provides luxury watch bands for the Apple Watch community using only top quality bovine leather and ultra soft genuine suede lining. To achieve maximum comfort, Longvadon also incorporates a flexible padding which allows the strap to essentially mold to your wrist. And to further ensure the perfect fit and user experience, Longvadon makes it’s watch bands available in a ton of sizing options, ranging from medium to extra large for men, and extra small through medium for women – for all Apple Watch models including series 1-5.

Longvadon also allows users to configure its quality hardware in order to ensure it compliments each colorway of the current Apple Watch line-up. The company implements a stainless steel butterfly deployant clasp closure similar to top luxury watch makers which further helps to designate the strap as a luxury accessory. Each watch band can be configured with Midnight Black, Crimson Red or Silver hardware to match your specific Apple Watch model or a custom contrasting look.

For a limited time readers can buy 2 watch bands & get the 3rd watch band free. And don’t forget to take 15% off with our coupon code 9TO5MAC15 at checkout.

How to enter:

Enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Longvadon’s and 9to5Mac’s newsletters for your chance chance to win Apple Watch Series 5 (2019, Silver Aluminum Case with Sport Band, 40MM). Entries are open until Feb 3, 2019. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

Apple Watch Series 5 Giveaway

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: