What would happen if you took the default image for every Mac wallpaper from Cheetah to Catalina, and combined them into a single image? The above, is what…

I’m a Brit, so not prone to using a word beloved of many Americans, but I think this may be officially awesome.

iOS theme developer Jenny Vanille chose Xmas day to tweet her work, so not many noticed it, but TNW spotted it today.

It’s phenomenal. It’s like a magic eye painting. Or one of those weird drawings an AI created. In other words, it’s art.

Vanille thinks no-one will ever use it.

No one asked for this. But here it is: every macOS wallpaper from Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah to macOS 10.15 Catalina combined. I highly doubt that anyone will ever use this.

I can already prove her wrong.

If you want to use it as your own Mac wallpaper, you can download a 5K version here. While you’re there, you can also grab every iOS wallpaper in one image, as well as all the iPhone 11 wallpapers combined.

TNW doesn’t show every Mac wallpaper used but does provide an overview of the various generations to give a feel for how they’ve evolved over the years. As well as fantasizing about what I agree would be the best job in the world.

I like to think that somewhere inside the bureaucratic labyrinth of Apple’s employee structure, there’s a single person with the world’s greatest job. Each year, they only have to do a single thing: Traverse the world and try to take a sick photo of a landscape for the latest macOS wallpaper.

I suspect the reality is more like sitting at a desk searching photography sites for images offering exclusive rights for sale …

Which is your favorite default Mac wallpaper? And what do you think of this one? Let us know in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: