Friday’s best deals include $199 off iPad Pro, Anker’s latest iPhone-matching power banks, and Lutron HomeKit lighting. Head below for all that and more.

Save big on iPad Pro

Amazon is taking $199 off various iPad Pro models. Both 11- and 12.9-inch listings are being discounted, returning prices to our December mentions and the lowest we’ve tracked in months. Cellular and Wi-Fi models are available in both instances.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Anker’s new iPhone-matching power banks

Anker is rolling into the weekend with a fresh Amazon sale, headlined by its iPhone color-matching 10000mAh USB-C PD Battery for $31. That’s down from the usual $42 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time.

These power banks differ from Anker’s other offerings with special colorings that match the latest iPhones from Apple. You’ll also get 10000mAh worth of power, USB-C PD and A ports, plus a bundled cable. An ideal companion for iPhones, Android devices, or even iPads. Check out the entire sale here.

HomeKit lighting, dimmers, more on sale

Home Depot is taking up to 20% off select dimmers and switches. The deals start at $30. One standout for us is the Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Starter Kit for $120. That’s down from its regular $190 price tag and $5 less than our previous mention. Lutron’s Smart Dimmers are compatible with all of the popular voice services, including HomeKit, Alexa and more. This is an easy way to introduce smart home control and also enable scheduling of lights around your home. In fact, Lutron promises setup in “as little as 15 minutes.” More deals can be found here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month.

