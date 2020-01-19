Apple TV+ sets release date for Defending Jacob series, starring Chris Evans

Apple today announced the release date for its highly-anticipated limited series starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and more. Defending Jacob debuts April 24 on Apple TV+.

The show tells the story of a father who is dealing with the aftermath of his teenage son being accused of murder. It is based off a novel of the same name.

The first three episodes of Defending Jacob will be available on Apple TV+ starting April 24. New episodes follow on a weekly basis after that.

In addition to Evans and Dockery, the show’s cast includes Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Betty Gabriel and Sakina Jaffrey. The plot takes place in Massachusetts. Evans plays a district attorney, making the tension between upholding the law and protecting his son even more sweet.

Apple has announced quite a lot of content today. As part of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Apple announced dates for several upcoming series and officially unveiled Home Before Dark, Trying, Amazing Stories, and now Defending Jacob.

You can see the release dates of everything Apple announced today in our updated schedule: check out the Apple TV+ show guide.

