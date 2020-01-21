Tuesday’s best deals include Anker’s latest USB-C accessories, plus deals on official iPhone XS Max cases, and a Samsung Thunderbolt 3 solid-state drive. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest USB-C wall chargers, more on sale

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its 30W PowerPort Atom III USB-C Wall Charger at $22. You’d typically pay $35 for one of Anker’s latest wall chargers. We’ve seen it drop to $23 a few times before, with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low. I’ve been using this wall charger while traveling over the holidays and can say that its slimmed-down design makes it a great companion wherever adventures take you. Plus, 30W output is enough to power up the latest iPhones and iPads. It can even tackle a MacBook when not in use, but may struggle to keep up with higher-end machines. Check out the entire sale here.

Apple’s official iPhone XS Max cases drop

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone XS Max Leather Cases for $30. Having dropped from $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks a new Amazon low on this style, and is the best we’ve seen on the official leather case for this handset since September. For comparison, you’ll still pay $49 direct from Apple. Comprised of “specially tanned and finished European leather,” this case rocks a sleek design that’s paired with complementing machined aluminum buttons. The inside is also lined with a microfiber material for softly cradling your device. As someone who’s used leather cases on their iPhone for years, the entire package provides a premium look and feel that’s expected from Apple.

Save on a Samsung 1TB Thunderbolt 3 SSD

Amazon offers the Samsung 1TB X5 Thunderbolt 3 Portable SSD for $350. Having dropped from $446, it was selling for $400 through the holidays, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Headlining the X5 SSD’s list of features, the built-in Thunderbolt 3 port nets you up to 2800MB/s transfer speeds, making this drive a must for on-the-go video editors and the like. This SSD also sports shock-resistant casing and is bus-powered, meaning the USB-C port supplies power right from your machine. If you’re in need of ultra-fast portable storage, Samsung is certainly worth considering. You can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Arlo Pro 3 camera system now $100 off

Amazon offers the Arlo Pro 3 2-camera Wireless Security System in white for $400. The black-out version is also seeing its first drop today at the same price. . As a comparison, you’re saving $100 off the regular going rate with all-time low pricing available across the board. Notable features here include a wire-free and weather-resistant design, which makes it easy to stick these cameras up just about anywhere. You’ll receive 2K feeds with HDR support across the board so you can easily zoom in on the action when visitors or packages arrive. I’ve been using this setup for a few months now and have to say; it’s well worth the investment. Arlo includes 3-months of its premium smart service for free with 30-day rolling DVR service, making it a cinch to record all of the happenings.

Save 20% on Marshall’s Retro AirPlay Speaker

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Woburn Multi-Room Wi-Fi Speaker for $344. Having dropped from $430, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best price to date otherwise. Whether you’re just a fan of old school rock or want to enjoy newer amenities in the speaker world like whole-home audio, Marshall’s Woburn should catch your eye. Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to leverage AirPlay and Chromecast capabilities for integrating with your preferred audio ecosystem. Dual 15W tweeters are paired with two 40W woofers for “room-filling” playback.

