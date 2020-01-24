9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple TV+

Special guest Astronaut Garrett Reisman joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss his experience with ‘For All Mankind’ on Apple TV+. Dr. Reisman joined NASA in 1998, traveled to space on the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2008 and Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2010, and performed three spacewalks from the International Space Station.

Dr. Reisman is also a Professor of Astronautical Engineering at the University of Southern California, motivational speaker, Senior Advisor for SpaceX, technical consultant for the film Ad Astra, and technical advisor for the series ‘For All Mankind’ on Apple TV+.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.

https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/01/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-01-24-2020.mp3

Stories we discuss in this episode:

Follow Astronaut Reisman:

Twitter @astro_g_dogg

Website garrettreisman.com

Follow Zac:

Instagram @apollozac

Twitter @apollozac

Follow Benjamin:

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow 9to5Mac:

Instagram @9to5mac

Twitter @9to5mac

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: