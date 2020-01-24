9to5Mac Happy Hour 261: An interview with Astronaut Reisman, ‘For All Mankind’ consultant for Apple TV+
Special guest Astronaut Garrett Reisman joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss his experience with ‘For All Mankind’ on Apple TV+. Dr. Reisman joined NASA in 1998, traveled to space on the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2008 and Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2010, and performed three spacewalks from the International Space Station.
Dr. Reisman is also a Professor of Astronautical Engineering at the University of Southern California, motivational speaker, Senior Advisor for SpaceX, technical consultant for the film Ad Astra, and technical advisor for the series ‘For All Mankind’ on Apple TV+.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- For All Mankind on Apple TV+
- Apple renews ‘For All Mankind’ and other TV+ shows for second seasons
- Covering a SpaceX rocket launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center with the iPhone 11 Pro Max
