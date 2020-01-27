Monday’s top deals include $99 off 10.2-inch iPad and various official iPhone 11 cases from $23. You can also save on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook in certified refurbished condition. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad discounted by up to $99

Amazon is currently taking up to $99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi with deals from $250. The standout offer here is the Wi-Fi 128GB model at $330, which is down from the usual $429 price tag. This is also right at the historic Amazon all-time low price.

With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

Save on official iPhone 11 and X/S/Max cases

Amazon is bringing back one of this fall’s most popular sales, discounting nearly every official Apple iPhone 11 and XS/Max case from $23. You’ll find the rest of Apple’s official iPhone case lineup on sale right here. Nearly every listing is marked down with fresh drops on various colors, so be sure to look through to find your desired color.

Take 50% off Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook Pro 512GB in certified refurbished condition for $750. Free shipping is available for Prime members. As a comparison, you would’ve originally paid $1,499 for this model. Today’s deal is $80 less than our previous mention.

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Despite being discontinued in 2019, this model was a beloved Mac by many. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. All-in-all, this is a great value buy for kids or grandparents interested in a Mac who don’t need the latest technology.

