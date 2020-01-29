The new emoji that will arrive in 2020 on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, and other devices have been officially set. Additions in Emoji Version 13.0 include “Italian Hand,” ninjas, the Transgender flag, anatomical body parts, smiling face with tear, disguised face, new animals, food, parents feeding baby, and much more.

As reported by Emojipedia, the officially approved Emoji Version 13.0 list was published today by the Unicode Consortium and features 117 new emoji that will be arriving on devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac later this year.

Apple typically adds the new emoji with the next major operating system updates in the fall.

New emoji include everything from more gender-inclusive options (even Santa), new animals like a black cat, polar bear, and seal, more food and drink emoji like bubble tea, fondue, and tamale, anatomical body parts, parents feeding baby, disguised face, smiling face with tear, the Transgender flag and symbol, new tools, a boomerang, insects, and even ninjas!

Some of the new emoji are variations of existing ones that increase the gender-inclusive options:

Variations of existing emojis now approved for 2020 include a woman or gender-inclusive person in a tuxedo, as well as a gender-neutral person or a man in a veil. These, along with other approved emojis, will be coming to phones later this year. Also included in this update is a gender-inclusive alternative to 🎅 Santa Claus and 🤶 Mrs. Claus, named Mx. Claus. This addition is part of an ongoing effort to make more consistent set of gender options across the board, and expands upon the 138 new gender-neutral emojis added in late 2019 as part of Emoji 12.1.

Here’s an image from Emojipedia of how all 117 of them could look (final version will vary by platform).

Check out the neat video below for a closer look and the emoji coming in 2020.

