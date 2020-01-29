Apple averaged $1 billion dollars in revenue per day in the holiday quarter

- Jan. 29th 2020 2:45 am PT

Apple shares are up 2% in pre-market following an earnings beat that included better-than-expected iPhone sales.

Whereas most analysts predicted Apple’s holiday quarter revenue would hit somewhere in the $88 billion range, the company reported $91.8 billion. In a quarter that spanned October 1st through December 31st, or 92 days. That means Apple (almost) averaged $1 billion in revenues per day.

Last year, Apple reported revenues of $84.3 billion as iPhone sales declined. The cheaper entry performance and features of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro helped Apple reverse the trend just a year later, resulting in company record financials for both revenue and profitability. Apple’s install base has topped 1.5 billion devices.

Obviously, the billion dollar a day mark is only made possible in the busy holiday shopping periods; typical quarters are a measly $750 million/day run rate. However, Apple also surprised investors last night with strong guidance. The company says it expects revenue for the January-March quarter between $63-$67 billion. Most analysts had projected March revenues around the $62 billion mark.

In the quarterly earnings call, Tim Cook discussed high demand for Apple Watch and AirPods, possible impacts of the coronavirus, and unsurprisingly avoided questions about the forthcoming 5G iPhone lineup.

