Apple inks exclusive producer deal with former Starz and HBO executive

Apple TV+ has inked another exclusive deal for a prominent producer. Variety reports that Carmi Zlotnik has signed an exclusive producer deal with Apple TV+, just days after he stepped down from his position at Starz.

Zlotnik oversaw the development and production of numerous TV shows during his 10 years at Starz, where he served as the president of programming. Variety recaps some of his work:

Zlotnik has been with Starz since 2010, overseeing the development and production of “Power,” “Outlander,” “American Gods,” “Vida,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” “The White Queen,” “Black Sails,” “Magic City,” and ”Spartacus,” in addition to the forthcoming “High Town,” and “Power” spinoffs, including “Power, Book II: Ghost.”

Prior to his time at Starz, Zlotnik worked as head of operations for global media at IMG and served as an executive at HBO. At HBO, he helped lead development on shows including “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Sopranos,” and “The Wire.”

In other Apple TV+ news, Variety also reports that a dramedy titled “Physical” starring Rose Byrne is nearing a series order from Apple. Here’s a quick summary of the show:

It follows a woman (Byrne) struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics.

Apple’s deal with Zlotnik comes just a few weeks after former HBO boss Richard Plepler officially inked an exclusive five-year production deal with Apple TV+.

