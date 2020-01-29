Barnes & Noble latest to adopt Apple Business Chat to improve customer service

As the adoption of Apple Business Chat grows, Barnes & Noble is the latest major company to jump on board the platform to offer a better customer service experience.

Spotted by Appleosophy, Barnes & Noble doesn’t seem to have made an official announcement about the arrival of Apple Business Chat for its customers but the feature is available now.

The easiest way to access Barnes & Noble’s Apple Business Chat is by pulling up Apple Maps on iPhone, iPad, or Mac and searching for a B&N location. When you swipe down to look at contact information, you’ll see the option to message the company, which launches Apple Business Chat.

At the top of the iMessage, you’ll see an estimate for how quickly a company responds. At the time of writing, Barnes & Noble expects to usually respond to customers “in a few minutes.”

Barnes & Noble Apple Business Chat

Last week, David’s Bridal became the first in its industry to get on board with Apple Business Chat as it looks to use it to offer customers a “new level of personalization.”

Other applications of the service include sports arenas offering Apple Business Chat as a way to order food and drinks and even wireless providers like Sprint and T-Mobile using it for customer support. Other big names to adopt the platform are Burberry, Four Seasons, Hilton, The Home Depot, Discover, and Wells Fargo.

