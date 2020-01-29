Wednesday’s top deals include a new Best Buy 24-hour flash sale, plus Anker’s annual Super Bowl promotion, and up to $150 off Mac mini. You’ll find all that and more below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy 24-hour flash sale

Best Buy has launched a new 24-hour flash sale this morning featuring deals on everything from Apple products to TVs, smart home accessories, and more. Best Buy is offering a handful of notable deals in its flash sale, with Amazon matching many of these prices. One of which is the second-generation AirPods with Charging Case for $129 at Amazon and Best Buy. This matches the deal price we’ve seen throughout the last month or so.

MacBook Air is currently up to $199 off at Best Buy and Amazon as well, matching our previous mention earlier this month. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air offers a slim design, ensuring that you’re ready to tackle a variety of tasks throughout the day, no matter your location.

You’ll find all of our top picks here from today’s sale.

Anker’s Super Bowl sale delivers the deals

Anker’s annual Super Bowl sale is under way at Amazon this morning, offering markdowns on the brand’s most popular chargers, speakers, and more. Our top pick is Anker’s 60W USB-C GaN Wall Charger for $26. That’s a $14 or more savings off the regular going rate and $4 less than our previous mention. This wall charger is designed to handle most modern devices today with 60W of output and GaN technology. iPhone and Android users will receive fast charging, plus it’s a suitable option for Apple’s iPad lineup and most MacBooks. Plus, its collapsible design is ideal for travel. Check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals.

Apple’s latest Mac mini is up to $150 off at B&H

B&H Photo is currently offering up to $150 off Apple’s latest Mac mini in various configurations. One of the best deals is the upgraded i7 3.2GHz/16GB/512GB model for $1,549. This is down from its $1,699 regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With Apple’s latest Mac mini, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI output, and NVMe-based storage for ultra-fast speeds.

