LG gave an update last month before CES about the Apple TV app arriving this year on its recent TVs. While we learned that the 2020 models would include Apple’s TV app when they launch, LG didn’t share a date for when the 2018 and 2019 models will gain support except for “this year.” This evening LG has announced that the Apple TV app is rolling out now to compatible 2019 models in over 80 countries.

LG shared the news in a press release:

LG Electronics (LG), which introduced its 2020 smart TVs with the Apple TV app at CES last month, is now launching the Apple TV app for compatible 2019 LG smart TVs in the United States and more than 80 other countries. Easily accessed from the LG Home Launcher, the Apple TV app gives LG TV owners the ability to subscribe to and watch Apple TV+, Apple’s new video subscription service that features popular Apple Originals such as “The Morning Show,” “See,” “Servant” and “Little America.”

2019 LG models that are getting the Apple TV app include all of the OLED TVs and NanoCell TVs. Check for a firmware update on your eligible 2019 TV to get the Apple TV app.

LG’s 2019 UM7X and UM6X series TVs will see the same support “later this month.” As for LG’s 2018 TVs, the company isn’t sharing specifics, only saying that the Apple TV app will come to those models “later this year.”

LG’s 2020 TV lineup will land with both AirPlay 2/HomeKit and the Apple TV app, while the 2019 models gained HomeKit and AirPlay 2 last summer and fall.

