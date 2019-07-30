LG rolling out HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support with update for select 2019 TVs, more to come this fall

After initially slating a July 25 date to enable HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support for some of its 2019 TVs, LG has officially started rolling out software updates for its OLED and NanoCell 4K UHD TVs with ThinQ AI. While the company’s UK press team said last week that 2018 and earlier LG TVs would also be gaining the Apple integration, LG has since said that it has no plans to offer the updates beyond the 2019 models.

LG announced the news in a press release today:

With AirPlay 2, LG 2019 AI TV owners can effortlessly stream content – including Dolby Vision titles – from iPhone, iPad and Mac straight to their TV sets. Users can stream their favorite movies and television shows from the Apple TV app and other video apps as well as view photos directly on their LG AI TVs. Users can also play Apple Podcasts, Apple Music and music from their library or other streaming services through their LG AI TV and other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers in their home at the same time – all in sync.

Owners of 2019 LG OLED TVs with ThinQ AI and NanoCell TVs with ThinQ AI should start seeing the updates (except for the SM8100 series). If you’re looking to pick up a new LG TV, these models start from about $800.

LG notes that more 2019 models will add support for HomeKit and AirPlay 2 later this fall, but didn’t share specifics.

The remaining 4K UHD TV series in LG’s lineup are expected to also receive this update later in 2019.

Many LG TV owners have been frustrated by the company limiting the Apple integration to just 2019. In contrast, Vizio is bringing the same functionality to many of its TVs dating back to 2016. There was some brief hope last week when LG’s UK press team said that older LG models would gain support, but we heard directly from LG that isn’t in fact the case.

LG is the first TV manufacturer to roll out both HomeKit and AirPlay 2 functionality that was announced back in January this year. However, Vizio has been offering Apple integration with a beta program for its users. Samsung released updates to bring AirPlay 2 to its TVs back in May.

