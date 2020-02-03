Apple brings free developer accounts to eight more countries for nonprofits, gov, and edu institutions

Apple has expanded the ability for eligible organizations to apply for developer account fee waivers today to eight more countries, bringing the total to 13 that have the opportunity to get free developer memberships.

Apple shared the news on its Developer site today:

We’re pleased to announce that Apple Developer Program membership is now available at no cost for eligible organizations based in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Mexico, and South Korea. Nonprofit organizations, accredited educational institutions, and government entities that plan to distribute only free apps on the App Store can request to have their annual membership fee waived.

For the 13 countries in the program, Apple accepts applications for fee waivers for both new and existing developer accounts. Here are the eligibility requirements:

You can request to have the annual Apple Developer Program membership fee waived if you’re a nonprofit organization, accredited educational institution, or government entity that will distribute only free apps on the App Store and is based in an eligible country. Apple will review your request and contact you to let you know whether your request is approved.

The fee waiver saves nonprofits and educational and government institutions $99 per developer account. Learn more about how to apply for a free account here.

