Microsoft Outlook brings long-awaited multitasking features to the iPad

Microsoft today released an update to the Outlook app for iOS with full support for iPad multitasking features, including Split View and Slide Over. This came after the company promised to add these new features last year.

With Split View on iPad, Outlook users can open it side by side with other apps, so they can read emails while browsing the web, replying to messages, and more. There is also support for Slide Over, which allows you to quickly open Outlook over another full-screen application. Users can even open multiple windows of it simultaneously on iPadOS.

Furthermore, there’s now drag-and-drop support for iPad users. With drag and drop, users can drag files from another apps into Outlook, such as photos and documents.

Multitask like a pro with Outlook, now optimized for Split View on iPad. Open your mail and calendar side by side or drag-and-drop text into a message with your fingertip!

You can download Outlook for iOS and iPadOS on the App Store for free. While the app requires iOS 12 or later, some multitasking features are only available with iPadOS 13.

