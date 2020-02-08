Chargeasap Flash Charger for $149 preorder special (+ iPhone 11 Giveaway)

Chargeasap is setting its new portable Flash Charger apart from the competition with a 150W total output with 100W available from the USB-C PD port alone. The company says that makes it the “world’s fastest charging power bank.” It also features wireless charging, can charge four devices at once, and is available now for $149 as a preorder special.

Head below for a closer look:

Chargeasap’s Flash Charger is a great all-around portable powerbank that can handle any of your Apple devices, including charging the 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed. Even with a robust 20,000mAh capacity powered by Tesla’s Graphene Batteries, it comes in a compact design that weighs in at just one pound and is airline approved.

The Flash Charger is the first portable powerbank to feature 100W output via a single USB-C port and the wireless charging pad integrated on the top of the device works with iPhone, AirPods, and even Apple Watch (the prototype we tested didn’t have wireless Apple Watch charging support but Chargeasap is promising the functionality).

In addition to the USB-C port that supports 100W input and output, one USB-A port offers up to 40W with the second USB-A port pushing out 18W. The wireless charger has an output of 10W.

Flash Charger supports fast-charging for iPhone, iPad, and most Android smartphones. And with the Tesla Graphene Batteries plus 100W input, you can recharge the Flash to 80% of its total 20,000mAh capacity in just 35 minutes, or fully recharge it in just an hour. Chargeasap says that’s up to 10 times faster charging than standard powerbanks.

The Tesla Graphene Batteries also mean Flash Charger stays cooler when powering up your devices and allows for a long 5-year lifespan, which is much longer than competing products.

Chargeasap Flash Charger specs:

World’s first powerbank to use Tesla™ Graphene Batteries

Supports 100W USB-C Power Delivery for devices including MacBook 16″

Supports QC3.0, Huawei Supercharge, Oppo & Vivo Flash Charge

150W output, charging 4 Devices Simultaneously

Wireless charging for phones & Apple Watch

Supports Apple Fast Charge

Safe for airline travel including TSA/EASA approved

5x the battery of iPhone 11 or 3x the battery of 15″ MacBook Pro

2-year international warranty

5-year battery life

Only 1lb (470g) light

Free shipping to the US

Limited early bird pricing for the Chargeasap Flash Charger started at $139, with just 4 left at that price at the time of writing. The next tier for backers is at $149, 50% off the MSRP of $299. Flash is slated to ship out to Indiegogo backers in May.

Thanks to Chargeasap, we’re running an iPhone 11 giveaway along with the Flash Charger launching. Read more here about how to enter.

