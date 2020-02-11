Have a question about the 2020 election? Siri can now answer it for you

Apple continues to expand its coverage of the U.S. 2020 presidential election. In addition to continuing coverage via Apple News, you can also now ask Siri a variety of different election-related questions, including details on results, primaries, and more.

As reported by TechCrunch, you can ask Siri for information about real-time results. For instance, if you ask, “Who is winning the New Hampshire primaries?,” Siri will present an up-to-date list of results. You can also ask details on when a specific state’s primary is, or who won a past primary. For instance, asking “Who won the democratic Iowa caucus?” presents a full list of delegate information.

The live results surfaced via Siri come from the Associated Press, Apple says. Apple News will also tap into AP real-time results for its county-by-county results throughout the election season.

Just like for other queries, if you ask Siri something about the election that it does not know the answer to, it will default to web results. The upgraded election-specific Siri queries are rolling out today, so you can give them a try now, but it might take a few days before everything is fully rolled out.

Siri’s expanded support for election questions is just the latest extension of Apple’s political coverage. Apple teamed up with ABC News for last week’s Democratic debate in New Hampshire, streaming the event live in the News app and allowing Apple News users to submit questions.

Apple News launched a central hub for 2020 presidential election coverage earlier this month, featuring content curated from “dozens of trusted news sources” as well as detailed guides to each candidate. You can also jump from a Siri query about the election directly to the 2020 election hub in Apple News.

Apple News is curating election coverage from sources including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, ProPublica, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today, and others.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: