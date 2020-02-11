Spark mail app now lets you recycle sent emails, display avatars, more

Popular email client Spark for iOS and Mac is out with an update today that brings a few new neat features including a Send Again feature that’s sure to save time and avatar support for Mac.

The latest version of Spark for iOS and Mac is available now and iPhone, iPad, and Mac are getting the new Send Again feature. Here’s how developer Readdlle explains it:

You don’t need to re-write your recently sent message, if you are about to send it again to a different recipient. Just send again any of your sent emails from the Sent folder and save your time!

To use it, tap or click the “‘three dots’ menu, select ‘Send again’ and enter the new recipient’s email.”

The other change arriving for Spark on iPhone and iPad is a redesign of the Undo bar. Meanwhile, avatar support arrived for Spark users on iOS last fall and today it’s available on Spark for Mac.

Now it’s a lot easier to breeze through your emails with people’s photos or company logos next to the emails. Turn them on/off in Spark Preferences > General > Appearance.

The updates for Spark for iOS/iPadOS and Spark for Mac are available now.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: