Strava for iOS adds HealthKit integration for importing Apple Watch workouts

Strava has supported integration with Apple’s Health app for a while now, but it’s now taking things a step further. Strava for iOS has been updated today with HealthKit integration that allows users to import workouts recorded by Apple into the Strava app.

In the past, Strava users relied on third-party applications such as Healthfit to share workouts between the Health app and Strava. This app automatically exports Apple Watch workouts as FIT files, a popular format supported by fitness platforms such as Strava.

But now, Strava is adding direct integration with Apple’s Health app for reading Apple Watch workouts. Essentially, Strava will now read the data recorded by the Apple Watch Workouts application, and import that data into Strava.

To enable this, go to your profile in the Strava app and look for the Settings option. From there, choose “Applications, Services, and Devices” and pick the Health app. You can now pick a workout and upload it to Strava. This will be very useful for people who want to keep as much data as possible directly in the Strava app.

For instance, you can record an Outdoor Run with Apple’s Workouts app on your Apple Watch, then import the data from that workout directly into the Strava app.

Here are the full release notes for today’s update to Strava for iOS:

You can now sync workouts & activities to Strava recorded with the Workout app on your Apple Watch. We’ve also made activity import a little smarter, and removed upload duplicates.

We’re bringing activity cropping to mobile! In case you left your GPS running a little too long, you can now edit your activity on your phone.

Summit members now also see their heart rate, power, and Grade Adjusted Pace on Segments.

Strava is available on the App Store as a free download. Are you a Strava user? Let us know down in the comments!

