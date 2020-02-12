Vallée Duhamel studio shares conceptual short film shot on iPhone for Apple Stores

It’s no secret that iPhones have become incredibly powerful mobile filmmaking tools. Countless stunning videos have been produced with little more than an iPhone and a spark of creativity. But you’ve probably never seen a shot on iPhone film quite like Glacier from Vallée Duhamel studio.

In 2019, director duo Julien Vallée and Eve Duhamel were commissioned to create a short film for Today at Apple, the series of free creative sessions held in every Apple Store around the world. With no shortage of experience creating visuals for international brands, they took up the challenge. Together with producers Partizan, Sailor Productions, and a crew of artists spanning just about every creative discipline, Glacier came to life.

The otherworldly 1-minute film was shot entirely on iPhone XS Max using Moment lenses and the app FiLMiC Pro. To bring the scene to life, Glacier’s production team constructed an elaborately detailed model glacier on a studio set. Visual effects artists transformed the footage to create the illusion of a gravity-defying dance in the ocean.

Behind the scenes of Glacier. (Photo: Vallée Duhamel)

If you’ve visited an Apple Store with a video wall over the past year, you might recognize the film. Apple featured Glacier in the imagery for its Video Skills: Recording Techniques with iPhone session. Vallée Duhamel has collaborated with Apple on previous campaigns as well, including a series of fun iPad Pro ads.

Check out the full short film embedded below, and see the studio’s comments on Instagram for a complete list of the artists and teams involved in Glacier’s production.

Out now! 🎬 Our latest short film commissioned by Today at Apple, shot entirely with the iPhone XS Max, using @filmicapps! Go in one of the 500 Apple Stores worldwide to watch on their giant 6K screen 🤪! Thanks to the amazing team behind it: Produced by: @wearepartizan DOP: @andreturpin Production designer: Jean-François Campeau Art director: Marc-André Stronikowski Line Produced: @sailorproductions Post-Production: @Rodeofxstyle VFX Supervisor: @drbananakenstein Music: Cold wave by @dear_criminals Dancer: @oliviakhoury Choreographer: @isaboulanger Stylist: @tinashemusara Hair & Makeup: @mainamilitza Behind the scenes: @whatsupimalex Camera assist: Sam Trudelle Data wrangler: @daniellacasse #todayatapple #behindthescene #glacier #valleeduhamel #dancer #directorslife #onset #behindthescene #iphonexsmax #filmicpro #shotoniphone

