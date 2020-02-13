‘Lockdown’ open source firewall app leaps from iOS to Mac, blocks app and website trackers for free

Lockdown launched last summer as the first open source firewall for iOS to block website and app trackers and it runs completely on-device. Now Lockdown has arrived for Mac as a free app.

Lockdown is developed by the same team that makes Confirmed VPN, the first open source VPN for iOS and Mac.

With Lockdown landing on Mac today, it’s a free app like the iOS version with customers able to use it alongside Confirmed VPN that starts from $5/month.

Just like the iOS version of Lockdown, on Mac it’s easy to add custom domains that you’d like to block and quickly view all the trackers from websites and apps that have been blocked with data for the day, week, and all-time.

A nice small touch, Lockdown for Mac respects the system-wide Dark Mode.

Lockdown features:

PRIVACY Block any connection to any website

Use our default settings or add your own custom blockers

Protect your privacy across the web TRANSPARENCY Lockdown is completely open source

Lockdown operates completely on device SPEED Browse faster by blocking unwanted connections

Lockdown for macOS is launching today as a free download from the Mac App Store. You can learn more about Lockdown on its website and see the open source audit reports here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: