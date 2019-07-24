Lockdown launches as world’s first open source firewall for iOS

The team behind the open source ConfirmedVPN that launched last December is out today with another security-focused app for iOS called Lockdown. The new free app is what the developer says is the first open source firewall and works completely on device to block apps from crypto mining, sharing data with Facebook, and can block custom domains as well.

Lockdown was developed by Duet Display CEO Rahul Dewan and former iCloud engineer Johnny Lin. The open source firewall allows users to block connections to any website between its default setting and custom options.

The app operates solely on device and the code has been shared on GitHub today. Lockdown’s release comes at a time when concerns are growing about how iOS apps share data with third-parties.

Lockdown for iOS features:

— PRIVACY —

– Block any connection to any website

– Use our default settings or add your own custom blockers

– Protect your privacy across the web

— TRANSPARENCY —

– Lockdown is completely open source

– Lockdown operates completely on device

— SPEED —

– Browse faster by blocking unwanted connections

Lockdown is a free download from the App Store. Learn more about Lockdown on the app’s homepage and privacy policy.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: