‘Confirmed VPN’ iOS/macOS update makes it the first open service with third-party audits, open source code, more

Confirmed VPN launched last year for iOS, macOS and more, but it has been working on something bigger than just another VPN service. Today, the company has made its apps openly operated with third-party audits, open source code, audit logs, and much more. It is also inviting other VPN services to join the platform called Openly Operated.

Confirmed VPN was created by Duet Display CEO Rahul Dewan and former iCloud engineer Johnny Lin. The company is founded on the idea that there’s currently no way to know what VPNs to trust and who may still be looking at your data.

Here’s how Openly Operated changes this:

Openly Operated™ apps follow a strict set of requirements that ensure their entire operation is transparent – including source code, configuration, infrastructure, audit logs, and more. They enable a level of trust not possible with today’s black box app, where users have no idea what’s really happening with their data. Instead of just publishing a Privacy Policy, Openly Operated™ apps are able to prove their Privacy Policy.

Openly Operated is an open platform that any company can join. Here are the seven requirements, plus the optional aspect of utilizing bug bounties:

Open Source Code – All server and client code must be 100% open source.

– All server and client code must be 100% open source. Open Infrastructure – All configuration and backend infrastructure must be public.

– All configuration and backend infrastructure must be public. Audit Logs – Public, unforgeable, and comprehensive operational logs.

– Public, unforgeable, and comprehensive operational logs. No Tampering – Don’t allow employees to access servers directly (SSH).

– Don’t allow employees to access servers directly (SSH). Documentation – Code and infrastructure must be documented for auditing.

– Code and infrastructure must be documented for auditing. Independent Audits – Publish results of independent audits periodically.

– Publish results of independent audits periodically. Read-Only Account – Allow read-only access to servers (no user data) upon request.

– Allow read-only access to servers (no user data) upon request. Bug Bounty Optional – Active bug bounty programs increase overall security.

Along with the today’s update to its iOS and macOS apps, Confirmed VPN has shared links to its source code, infrastructure, audit logs, independent audits, and more.

Confirmed VPN offers a free one-week trial and then for iOS/Android only, the app runs $5/month (can use 3 devices simultaneously). Users can get the iOS and macOS plan for $10/month (can use 5 devices simultaneously) or $100 for a year subscription.

