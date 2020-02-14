Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale highlights the best deals today, plus markdowns on iPad Pro, and up to $300 off the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale

Best Buy has launched its annual Presidents’ Day sale with notable deals on Apple products, smart home accessories, audio, TVs, and much more. Free shipping is available in orders over $35, otherwise, you can opt for in-store pickup and grab your new tech today. My Best Buy members can save up to $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, returning prices to all-time lows at this retailer. Apple’s HomePod is now $250, which is among the best we’ve seen since the holidays and a $49 savings from the regular going rate.

Take $199 off iPad Pro

Amazon is again taking $199 off various iPad Pro models. Both 11- and 12.9-inch listings are being discounted, returning some of the best prices this year. Apple’s latest iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Drop up to $300 from Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon is taking up to $300 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, which takes the 2.4GHz/8GB/512GB model to $1,699. That’s $100 better than Best Buy’s Presidents’ Day sale and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. The entry-level 1.4GHz/8GB/128GB configuration is $1,099.99 (Reg. $1,299).

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

