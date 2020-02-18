Today PolarPro launched its LiteChaser Pro photo and video kits for the iPhone 11 with special introductory pre-order pricing. The kits feature a specialized case that can accommodate a detachable grip, along with either a circular polarizer or variable ND filter.

If you currently use or aspire to use your iPhone for serious photography or videography, then these kits might come in handy. Watch our hands-on video walkthrough for more details.

The LiteChaser Pro comes in two primary configurations, a photography kit and a videography kit. Both kits come with the LiteChaser Pro Case, the grip with built-in 1/4-20 mounts, and either a variable ND filter for videography or a circular polarizer for photography.

The case, which is the foundation of the system features a built-in rail system that allows the grip to be easily attached at one of four points. The case is also designed to isolate each lens on the iPhone 11 and to allow the user to easily add or remove the circular polarizer or ND filter.

LiteChaser Pro video hands-on

The neutral density or ND filter can be especially handy for video, especially with pro video apps like Filmic Pro. An ND filter can be described as sunglasses for your lens and opens up various creative possibilities for those shooting both videos and photos.

The polarizer is also handy, as it can help eliminate glare and reflections when taking photos, for example, a window. It can also result in capturing deeper colors.

Here is a quick before picture of a window with a reflection/glare without the circular polarizer:

Here is the same picture when using the circular polarizer:

Big difference, right?

But the star of the show for the LiteChaser Pro is without a doubt the removable grip. Thanks to a quick-release trigger on the side of the grip, it can easily be added or removed from the case at any time. And thanks to the case’s mounting rail points, it can be placed at different points on the case to work as either a traditional camera grip, a tripod mount, or a stand.

The grip is nicely weighted and adds stability to the iPhone 11 Pro shooting experience. It not only allows you to add a secure spot for your hand to grip the rig, but its added weight can help add more stability to handheld shots.

You’ll find 1/4-20 mounts on both the top and bottom of the grip, which allow users to connect to a tripod and connect a small microphone simultaneously. In essence, you can quickly turn your iPhone 11 Pro into a vlog rig of sorts.

I tested the LiteChaser Pro out briefly with my iPhone 11 Pro, and was impressed by its ease of use, and how much of a difference it made to have a solid grip on the camera. True, you’d have to be fairly serious about iPhone photography and videography to consider spending $99 for the photography kit or $119.99 for the videography kit, but if you are serious, I think it’s worth considering.

You can also build your own kit, as the LightChaser ecosystem has several add-ons that will work with the case, including the circular polarizer and 3-5 stop variable ND filter, along with ND8 and ND64 non-variable filter options. There are LiteChaser kits for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

All four filter attachments play nice with each of the three cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro, but the VND will cause some vignetting on the ultra wide angle camera.

Do you use any specialized kits for your iPhone photos or videos? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts.

