Bose AirPlay 2 support continues for existing speaker owners. Three Bose speaker systems got the upgrade last year, and the company has just announced that nine more will receive a free over-the-air firmware update sometime between now and February 25.

The update is for SoundTouch speakers and Lifestyle home entertainment systems…

The company made the announcement about the Bose AirPlay 2 update in its support forum.

Starting on Tuesday, February 18th, the 24.0.7 firmware update will be rolled out for Bose SoundTouch Speakers. The update will roll out in phases and you may not receive the update until February 25th. When the update is available for your speaker(s), log into the SoundTouch app and accept the update. [It will add] Airplay2 Support on: SoundTouch 10

SoundTouch 20 Series III

SoundTouch 30 Series III

Bose SoundTouch SA-5 Amplifier

Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV

SoundTouch 300 soundbar

Lifestyle 550 home entertainment system

Lifestyle 600 home entertainment system

Lifestyle 650 home entertainment system You’ll be able to control your speakers from your iOS control center. Just touch and hold the audio card in the top-right corner, then tap the Airplay 2 icon. You can also control directly from some of your favorite streaming services.

The speakers have not yet been added to the list on Apple’s website. The list at present is:

All is not lost if your speakers don’t support AirPlay 2. The protocol was cracked late last year, which will make it possible to turn any speakers into AirPlay 2 ones by running an app on something like a Raspberry Pi.

