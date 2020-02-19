Bose AirPlay 2 support continues for existing speaker owners. Three Bose speaker systems got the upgrade last year, and the company has just announced that nine more will receive a free over-the-air firmware update sometime between now and February 25.
The update is for SoundTouch speakers and Lifestyle home entertainment systems…
The company made the announcement about the Bose AirPlay 2 update in its support forum.
Starting on Tuesday, February 18th, the 24.0.7 firmware update will be rolled out for Bose SoundTouch Speakers. The update will roll out in phases and you may not receive the update until February 25th. When the update is available for your speaker(s), log into the SoundTouch app and accept the update.
[It will add] Airplay2 Support on:
- SoundTouch 10
- SoundTouch 20 Series III
- SoundTouch 30 Series III
- Bose SoundTouch SA-5 Amplifier
- Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV
- SoundTouch 300 soundbar
- Lifestyle 550 home entertainment system
- Lifestyle 600 home entertainment system
- Lifestyle 650 home entertainment system
You’ll be able to control your speakers from your iOS control center. Just touch and hold the audio card in the top-right corner, then tap the Airplay 2 icon. You can also control directly from some of your favorite streaming services.
The speakers have not yet been added to the list on Apple’s website. The list at present is:
- Apple HomePod
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A6
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 (2nd gen.)
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 (3rd gen.)
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A9 (4th gen.)
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay M3
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay M5
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound 1 (1st gen.)
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound 1 (2nd gen.)
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 (1st gen.)
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 (2nd gen.)
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound 35
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound Essence (2nd gen.)
- Bang & Olufsen Beovision Eclipse
- Bluesound PULSE 2i
- Bluesound PULSE FLEX 2i
- Bluesound PULSE MINI 2i
- Bluesound PULSE SOUNDBAR 2i
- Bose Home Speaker 300
- Bose Home Speaker 500
- Bose Soundbar 500
- Bose Soundbar 700
- Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar
- Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge
- Denon HEOS HomeCinema HS2
- Devialet Phantom
- KEF LSX
- Libratone ZIPP
- Libratone ZIPP 2
- Libratone ZIPP Mini
- Libratone ZIPP Mini 2
- Mcintosh RS200 Wireless loudspeaker system
- Naim Mu-so
- Naim Mu-so Qb
- Naim ND 555Announced
- Pure DiscovR
- RIVA Concert
- Sonos Beam
- Sonos One
- Sonos Play:5
- Sonos Playbase
- Teenage Engineering OD-11
- Yamaha MusicCast 20
- Yamaha MusicCast 50
- Yamaha MusicCast BAR 400
All is not lost if your speakers don’t support AirPlay 2. The protocol was cracked late last year, which will make it possible to turn any speakers into AirPlay 2 ones by running an app on something like a Raspberry Pi.
Via MacRumors
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.