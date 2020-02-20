Appstat is a new macOS menu bar tool that shows developers app sales, analytics, and more

Developer Frank Krueger has released a useful new macOS tool for fellow developers today. Dubbed Appstat, the app lives in your Mac’s menu bar and shows you detailed data about the applications you’re selling on the App Store.

Krueger explains the reasoning behind Appstat in a post on their blog:

So for years I’ve been logging into App Store Connect and clicking around furiously to find the information I needed. It’s a lot of clicking, and I found myself checking reports less and less often – certainly not casually. But this isn’t good in fact it is terrible! I’m an independent app developer and need to stay on top of things. I want to make sure my apps are performing well and that customers are happy with them. My lively hood depends on it.

Directly in your macOS menu bar, Appstat shows you detailed data from App Store Connect, such as analytics, ratings, average and project sales, uploaded builds, and much more.

Name and platform

Average proceeds per day (including in-app purchases)

Average unit sales per day (including free apps)

Bundle identifier and SKU

Your app’s website

Original release date and time on the store

Latest version number and time on the store

Rate at which people rate your app (ratings/month)

Latest version rating

Overall app rating

Device distribution based on purchases

Country distribution based on purchases

Chart of proceeds over time

Average proceeds per day

Projected proceeds per month and year

Chart of unit sales over time

Latest builds uploaded to TestFlight

All of these statistics are also linked to the appropriate section of the Apple developer website, so you can jump straight from Appstat to your developer account. As Krueger describes it, this makes Appstat a “great launchpad” as well.

Appstat is available now for $10, which seems like a small price to pay for such a useful tool if you’re a developer.

