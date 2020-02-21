HomeKit Weekly: Three reasons to consider VOCOlinc smart plugs

I’ve been using HomeKit for many years, and one of the things I can’t stop buying is outlet switches. In my house, we tend to use lamps a lot more than overhead lights, so when paired with LED bulbs, they make for an energy-efficient way to shine light in hour home. Over the years, I’ve tried multiple HomeKit compatible outlets, and I’ve finally found one that feels like it was made for HomeKit, and it’s thankfully, the least expensive one I’ve tried. Are you looking for the best HomeKit outlet? Read on to find out more.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

The reason I love HomeKit is that I don’t want to have to deal with half a dozen different applications when managing smart home devices. I want to use the Home app. A lot of switches I’ve tried make HomeKit support feel like an add-on. They still want you to create an account with them and even pitch their app as a HomeKit alternative.

When I was searching around for HomeKit products I had never heard of before, I found the VOCOlinc HomeKit plug. It’s by far the least expensive plug I’ve purchased before. It retails for $14.99, and the two-pack is only $24.99. Most plugs I’ve purchased in the past are $20 unless at Christmas pricing. I needed a new outlet for a lamp in my daughter’s room, so I figured I’d take a chance on it.

HomeKit setup

What I appreciate about the VOCOlink outlet is how quickly I was able to set it up. I went from unboxing to installing a final firmware update in less than five minutes. A lot of the products I’ve tried in the past can make it tedious to get added to HomeKit, but this product was able to do it with ease. They didn’t force me to set up an account to use HomeKit or upgrade the firmware like a lot of products require.

Their actual app does allow you to control your other smart home products, but it works just fine inside Apple’s Home app. I was able to pair it with the other lamp in that bedroom to create a single button to control both of them. If you have HomeKit products that you want to group, tap on Edit from any screen, choose a device, and then look for the Group with Other Accessories button. I find this feature handy when you have multiple lights in a room that you want to group.

Wrap-up on best HomeKit outlet

There isn’t a lot to say that I’ve not already said. Outside of updating the firmware once or twice a year, I’ll only have to use the Home app to manage the outlet. So why do I love this device? It has a simple HomeKit setup process, it doesn’t require you to create a separate account, and it’s extremely affordable.

Overall, I have zero complaints, and this will be the product I order when I need to add additional HomeKit outlets in the future. Out of all the products I’ve tried, it’s the best HomeKit outlet on the market. It can be purchased on Amazon in a single pack or two-pack.

