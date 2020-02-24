Apple says Mac Pro wheels will eventually be available as a standalone customer-installable kit

Earlier today, Apple published a new white paper offering detailed information about the newest Mac Pro. Hidden in this document is the news that the Mac Pro wheels will, at some point, be available as a standalone purchase.

As it stands right now, you can add wheels to your Mac Pro at the time of purchase for $400. Apple has said that if you “already have your Mac Pro and want to add wheels,” you must contact Apple or an Authorized Service Provider.

As spotted by Stephen Hackett, however, the new Mac Pro white paper offers additional detail on the process of adding wheels (or feet) to your Mac Pro. Apple says that Mac Pro owners will eventually be able to purchase feet and wheels in the form of customer-installable kits:

The tower enclosure comes standard with feet; wheels are a configurable option. Both feet and wheels are available as a customer-installable kit and therefore can be converted from feet to wheels or vice versa.

As of today, the feet and wheel kits are not yet available for standalone purchase. Apple also hasn’t detailed how much either of the kits will cost. In today’s white paper, Apple simply says that “some options may have delayed availability” and tells Mac Pro owners to “see the Apple online store for current availability.”

The fact that the wheel and feet kits for the Mac Pro will be customer-installable is also a notable clarification. There had previously been some confusion over whether or not the Mac Pro wheels were user changeable, or if Apple itself would have to perform the swap.

You can find our full coverage of the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR white papers here

