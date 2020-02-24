Whether you’ve just gotten an Apple Watch or have had one for a while and just haven’t tracked your steps closely before, it’s quick and easy to do. Follow along for how to see steps on Apple Watch including distance, flights climbed, and daily, monthly, and yearly trends.

Once you’ve got your Apple Watch paired with your iPhone and it’s up and running, it will automatically track steps whenever you’re wearing it.

While you can’t set goals for step count specifically, you can adjust your move goal (in the Activity app, firm press on your Activity rings). But even without goals for step progress, it’s easy to quickly view.

You can see steps, distance, and flights climbed on Apple Watch, and the Activity app on iPhone shows your daily, monthly, and yearly distance trends in addition to all the data you can see on Apple Watch.

How to track steps on Apple Watch

Open the Activity app on Apple Watch Swipe down or scroll down with the Digital Crown Your daily steps, distance, and flights climbed will appear at the bottom To see steps and related Activity data for another day, you’ll need to use the Activity app on iPhone (walkthrough below)

How to track Apple Watch steps on iPhone

Open the Activity app Swipe down You’ll find your steps, distance, flights climbed at the bottom More data is available by tapping the month in the top left corner and picking another date Even more distance data is available in the Trends tab at the bottom of your screen

Here’s how the process looks:

As shown above, the Trends section shows you if you Move, Exercise, and Distance activity is on the upswing or downswing. Tap one of them to see daily, monthly, and yearly data.

Keep in mind your data between Apple Watch and iPhone won’t always been exactly in sync. But after a few minutes of fresh activity, your iPhone should match up with your watch.

The one caveat will be if you take your Apple Watch off and have your iPhone on you and do a decent amount of walking or running. In that case, the Health app on iPhone will show more steps than in the Activity app that’s pulling from Apple Watch data.

Read more 9to5Mac Apple Watch tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: