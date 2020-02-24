The MacBook Pro is one of Apple’s most popular laptops, and for good reason. With the exception of some keyboard stumbles and minor issues throughout the years, it’s certainly one of the best computers for professionals of all kinds. But as is the case with any other device we own, there comes a time to sell it or trade it in for an upgrade. In this article, we’re going to help you understand which MacBook Pro you have and check on its trade in value…

How much is your MacBook Pro worth?

Your MacBook Pro could be worth as much as $2530, depending on a variety of factors including the specific model you have, processor specs, storage size, condition, and whether you want store credit or cash.

How to check your MacBook Pro’s trade in value

Determine which model you have

The first thing you need to do when checking how much your specific machine is worth is figuring out exactly which model you have. Our Michael Potuck put together a quick guide for determining the model you own, but for the MacBook Pro, the easiest way to do this is head to the Apple icon -> About this Mac.

Check trade in sites for their offers

The MacBook Pro is an established brand name that’s been around for a while, so there are dozens of potential MacBook Pro models you might have — all the way from the very first MacBook Pro to the modern-day 16-inch model. Either way, MacBooks in good condition tend to hold their value quite well. If you’re smart, you’ll be able to get a decent return — and depending on how much work you want to do, a modern MacBook Pro can get you some good cash.

The various trade-in sites offer an ever-changing variation of values for different conditions, but here’s a quick list of trade in sites that can tell how much value your MacBook Pro currently has. Simply head to their sites to check out how much they’re currently offering:

Among these options for trading in your MacBook we recommend trading it in through our very own 9to5Mac trade-in portal where you can get a fair value and cold hard cash in a matter of days. Using our own trade-in portal also supports 9to5Mac and lets us keep doing what we do.

Latest MacBook Pro trade in values for February 2020

Every month, we go through some of the top trade in sites to find some of the best deals. Here are some of the top trade in values for MacBook Pro for February 2020:

Sell your MacBook Pro yourself

If you want to put in the effort selling your laptop yourself, you’ll probably be able to get notably more than any of these trade in programs are able to offer. Selling your MacBook Pro on eBay, Swappa, Letgo, or Craigslist will almost certainly get you the most money in return for your used goods. You can read about more options for trading in and selling your MacBook Pro in our full guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

