Apple warns shareholders of coronavirus risks ahead of tomorrow’s annual meeting

Apple is scheduled to hold its annual shareholder meeting tomorrow, February 26, at Steve Jobs Theater. Ahead of the event, Apple is warning attendees to take extra health and safety precautions amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a message to registered attendees of the shareholder meeting, Apple says that it is working closely with public health experts and following official guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for best practices related to COVID-19.

Apple also asks that anyone who has traveled to China in February be sure that they have completed the 14-day quarantine period (via Sean Montgomery):

Apple is following official guidance on COVID-19 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and working in close consultation with public health experts. We ask shareholders who have traveled to China in February to ensure they have completed the required 14-day quarantine period prior to the meeting in order to attend.

What can you expect from Apple’s shareholder meeting tomorrow? Usually, there is not much news at all for consumers. Instead, Apple uses the shareholder’s meeting as a way to update investors on its business. Shareholders can also present topics and proposal, and many of them relate to things like diversity and increased transparency.

At this year’s shareholder’s meeting, it’s likely that Apple will touch on its Q2 2020 guidance. Last week, Apple published an investor update in which it wrote that it won’t hit its Q2 earnings guidance due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Apple attributed this to two main reasons: worldwide constraints for iPhone supply and demand for Apple products within China due to the virus.

