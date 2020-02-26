Stacktrace Podcast 072: “No more free cookies”, with special guest Michael “Biscuit” Thomas

John and Rambo are joined by app security expert Michael “Biscuit” Thomas on this special episode of the show all about iOS app security and encryption. Topics include how to build a threat model and identify attack surfaces, whether it’s worth to protect against Jailbreak-based app hacking, and much more.
Links
- Keychain Services
- Rambo’s security talk from App Builders
- Swift Crypto announcement from dotSwift
- CryptoSwift
