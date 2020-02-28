Tim Cook shares optimistic long-term view for Apple amid coronavirus, details his approach to working w/ Trump

Yesterday Fox Business released a snippet from an interview with Tim Cook covering his current thoughts on coronavirus and more. Today we’ve got a look at the full interview and Cook details his optimism around coronavirus not causing long-term issues for Apple as well as how he approaches working with President Trump and more.

Yesterday, Tim Cook said that he felt China was on the path to recovering from coronavirus.

It feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control. I mean, you look at the numbers, they’re coming down day by day by day. And so, I’m very optimistic there.

In the full interview with Fox’s Susan Li released today, Cook said that while a lot of coronavirus focus has moved to places like Italy and Korea, manufacturing and business is coming back online about as Apple expected.

When asked about concerns for how coronavirus is impacting Apple stock (down from a high of $327 this month to $270 at the time of writing), Cook shared that he doesn’t get caught up in the short-term fluctuations and that he doesn’t see a long-term negative impact from the viral outbreak.

As for the June quarter, Cook said he’s not sure yet whether Apple will continue to see an impact from coronavirus heading into the summer. As we previously reported, Apple shared last week that it won’t meet its Q2 2020 earnings guidance due to the outbreak.

Another topic of the interview was Cook and Trump’s relationship. When asked about how they get along despite their differences, Cook said that it’s about “finding intersections.” Two of the examples Cook gave were that he and Trump are both interested in creating jobs and training and educating workforce.

He also mentioned that it helps that Apple focuses on policy, not politics. You can see the full ten-minute interview with Cook on Fox Business.

