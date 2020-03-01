Apple sends care packages to employees stranded in China, including iPads, snacks, and more

Apple has sent care packages to its employees in China who are stranded in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. The care package includes items like food, hand sanitizer, and a 10.2-inch iPad.

Accompanying the items is a letter from Apple, which explains that the CareKit is designed to include “comfort items” like Hershey’s candies and butter cookies. The kit also includes tea, hand sanitizer, and more. Most notably, however, is a 10.2-inch iPad. Apple says the iPad can be used for children’s online learning, or simply to “pass the time.”

The letter, which was first discovered by MacRumors on Weibo, reads as follows:

Dear Colleagues in Hubei and Wenzhou: We hope this note finds you healthy and well. Since the last communication with you, we understand that you are all staying strong in this challenging time. We understand the difficulties you are facing and would like to provide our best support to you and your families. We are sending our best wishes to you on behalf of the entire Apple Team, together, with another CareKit for you and your families. In the kit, you will find comfort items and an iPad which can be used to facilitate children’s online learning or help pass the time during your prolonged stay away from your home.

The letter also details Apple’s Employee Assistance Program, which it is providing to these employees in partnerships with ComPsych. Apple says this program can provide a “wide range of assistance” to employees and families. “A series of counseling and consultation services have been prepared especially for you to help you through this time,” Apple says.

During Apple’s Q1 2020 earnings call in January, Cook explained that Apple has restricted travel to and from China due to the coronavirus outbreak. More recently, Cook said that he believes the situation is “under control” in China and improving.

