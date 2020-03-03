Apple releasing fourth developer beta of iOS 13.4 today [U]

Apple today is releasing the fourth developer beta of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. This update comes a week after the third release of iOS 13.4 for developers. iOS 13.4 includes new features like iCloud Drive folder sharing and much more.

Update: The fourth developer betas of iOS 13.4, macOS Catalina 10.15.4, iPadOS 13.4, and tvOS 13.4 are now available. watchOS 6.2 remains in its third beta version.

One of the most important changes is that developers can now sell macOS and iOS versions of their apps as a single purchase. Apple says this feature will launch in March of 2020, which is also when we expect iOS 13.4 to be released to the public.

iOS 13.4 makes a major change to the Mail app by reverting the toolbar design introduced in iOS 13. The updates also include support for iCloud Drive folder sharing, which allows you to share a folder once and have everyone be able to see the contents of that folder as they change.

The update also includes a new CarKey feature that brings built-in support for unlocking, driving, and sharing NFC car keys. This will allow you to control your NFC-equipped car with your iPhone or Apple Watch. We also found out that Apple is working on a new over-the-air OS recovery feature with this update.

You can watch our full video highlighting all of the changes and new features in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 right here. Other minor changes include new Memoji stickers, new Siri controls, hardware key mapping on iPadOS, and more.

Spot any major changes in the fourth developer beta of iOS 13.4? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

