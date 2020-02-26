Apple planning over-the-air OS recovery for iOS devices based on iOS 13.4 beta code

Apple is currently running tests with the iOS 13.4 beta, and we found out that the company is working on a new CarKey API based on system codes. Now, with the latest beta release available for developers, 9to5Mac has found evidence showing that Apple may be working on an Internet Recovery for iOS.

If an iPhone or iPad stops working, it’s often necessary to restore the device’s firmware using a Mac or PC. That used to work well in the past, but it became complicated as the devices are more independent of a computer now.

The situation is even worse with devices like the Apple Watch and HomePod, since they don’t have any kind of external connectors. In this case, if the device stops working, you must take it to an Apple Store or an authorized service provider.

The third beta version of iOS 13.4 reveals the existence of a new feature called “OS Recovery”, which is quite suggestive. As best we can tell, it looks like a new way to restore an iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices without the need to connect them to a computer. It’s not yet possible to access it in the system as the feature is still under development and it could be scrapped at any time.

According to what we found in the system, it would be possible to restore the iOS directly over-the-air as well as by connecting the device via USB to another iPhone or iPad, similar to how Apple’s Migration Tool works.

It should work just like the macOS Internet Recovery, which has been available for years and allows users to reinstall the operating system over the internet without needing another computer nearby.

We are investigating to find out more details about this possible new feature of iOS 13.4, but we are not sure if it will be available soon or if Apple is just testing it for iOS 14. This would be very useful for an alleged iPhone without a Lightning or USB-C connector, as some rumors suggest.

