iCloud and iMessage currently experiencing performance issues

Apple is reporting that some cloud services including iMessage, iCloud Photos and iCloud Drive are currently experiencing technical difficulties.

Apple’s system status page says that some users “may be experiencing slower than normal performance”.

Affected iCloud services include Bookmarks, Contacts, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Notes, Reminders, iCloud.com, Photos, Screen Time and iMessage.

Apple reports the sluggishness started approximately an hour ago. As a user, there’s nothing you can do but wait until Apple resolves the server issues.

