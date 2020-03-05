iCloud and iMessage currently experiencing performance issues

Apple is reporting that some cloud services including iMessage, iCloud Photos and iCloud Drive are currently experiencing technical difficulties.
Apple’s system status page says that some users “may be experiencing slower than normal performance”.
Affected iCloud services include Bookmarks, Contacts, Drive, Keychain, Mail, Notes, Reminders, iCloud.com, Photos, Screen Time and iMessage.
Apple reports the sluggishness started approximately an hour ago. As a user, there’s nothing you can do but wait until Apple resolves the server issues.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel