UFC 248 Adesanya vs Romero is set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7th at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Follow along for how to watch the fight on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and more.
UFC fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 248 Adesanya vs Romero at a 25% discount ($85, reg. $115). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $65.
Other UFC 248 fights include Zhang vs Joanna, Dariush vs Klosh, Magny vs Jingliang and more. Early prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with the main event, Adesanya vs Romero, set for 10 p.m. ET./9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT.
How to watch UFC 248 on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, more
If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:
- Buy access to UFC 248 and a year of ESPN+ at a 25% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process)
- To watch UFC 248, head to the ESPN app on your Apple device
- Choose the ESPN+ tab
- Swipe down a bit to find UFC 248
Alternately, you can buy UFC 248 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.
If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:
- Buy access to the fight for $65
- To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple Device
- Head to the ESPN+ tab
- Swipe down and look for UFC 248
