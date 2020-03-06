UFC 248 Adesanya vs Romero is set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7th at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Follow along for how to watch the fight on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and more.

UFC fights are PPV through ESPN and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC 248 Adesanya vs Romero at a 25% discount ($85, reg. $115). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $65.

Other UFC 248 fights include Zhang vs Joanna, Dariush vs Klosh, Magny vs Jingliang and more. Early prelims start at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with the main event, Adesanya vs Romero, set for 10 p.m. ET./9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT.

How to watch UFC 248 on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, more

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Buy access to UFC 248 and a year of ESPN+ at a 25% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC 248, head to the ESPN app on your Apple device Choose the ESPN+ tab Swipe down a bit to find UFC 248

Alternately, you can buy UFC 248 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

Buy access to the fight for $65 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple Device Head to the ESPN+ tab Swipe down and look for UFC 248

