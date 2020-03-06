Oppo officially unveils its first smartwatch with its own ‘signature design’ that may just be a tad familiar

OPPO has made an ascendancy in recent years with its high-spec low-price smartphones, and now the company is making its break into the smartwatch market with its Apple Watch clone, err I mean, competitor.

The OPPO Watch was announced at an event in China today; the company touted its signature design, curved AMOLED display, health features, built-in cellular and its range of rubber or leather bands. The OPPO Watch goes on sale later this month in China, obviously not to be confused with the similar looking — and similar sounding — Apple Watch.

If you used an Apple Watch before, you know what to expect: notifications, phone calls, messaging, music and even an onboard App Store. It is rated to be water resistant to 50 meters and offers a similar workouts experience to what you find on watchOS.

It does have one thing the Apple Watch doesn’t: sleep tracking. Apple Watch infamously offers no onboard sleep tracking functionality, although there are several good options available in the App Store. Sleep tracking is rumored to be a main feature of the 2020 Apple Watch generation.

OPPO touts a 40-hour battery life when running in ‘Smart Mode’, although it’s unclear exactly what features are available in that mode and we’ll have to wait for hands-on to find out real-world longevity. A more stripped-down ‘Power Saver’ mode can apparently last for three weeks, offering basic timekeeping and notification features.

The device will apparently be available internationally, but OPPO has only announced a mainland China release date of March 24th so far.

