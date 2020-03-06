Oppo officially unveils its first smartwatch with its own ‘signature design’ that may just be a tad familiar

- Mar. 6th 2020 3:41 am PT

0

OPPO has made an ascendancy in recent years with its high-spec low-price smartphones, and now the company is making its break into the smartwatch market with its Apple Watch clone, err I mean, competitor.

The OPPO Watch was announced at an event in China today; the company touted its signature design, curved AMOLED display, health features, built-in cellular and its range of rubber or leather bands. The OPPO Watch goes on sale later this month in China, obviously not to be confused with the similar looking  — and similar sounding — Apple Watch.

If you used an Apple Watch before, you know what to expect: notifications, phone calls, messaging, music and even an onboard App Store. It is rated to be water resistant to 50 meters and offers a similar workouts experience to what you find on watchOS.

It does have one thing the Apple Watch doesn’t: sleep tracking. Apple Watch infamously offers no onboard sleep tracking functionality, although there are several good options available in the App Store. Sleep tracking is rumored to be a main feature of the 2020 Apple Watch generation.

OPPO touts a 40-hour battery life when running in ‘Smart Mode’, although it’s unclear exactly what features are available in that mode and we’ll have to wait for hands-on to find out real-world longevity. A more stripped-down ‘Power Saver’ mode can apparently last for three weeks, offering basic timekeeping and notification features.

The device will apparently be available internationally, but OPPO has only announced a mainland China release date of March 24th so far.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.