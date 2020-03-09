Poll: Will mouse cursor support in iPadOS 14 change your Mac vs iPad preference?

Earlier today, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that iOS 14 will bring support for rich system-wide mouse cursor. iPadOS 13 added mouse support as an Accessibility, but it looks as if iPadOS 14 will take things to the next level — how will it change your Mac vs iPad preference?

Based on the iOS 14 code seen by 9to5Mac, sophisticated mouse cursor support for iPad will create a very Mac-like experience. There will be support for multiple pointers, gestures, and much more. As we wrote this morning:

The changes coming to the software will bring most of the cursor features you recognize from a Mac desktop experience to iOS. This includes support for multiple pointers depending on what is being hovered over, like switching from a standard arrow pointer to a pointing hand when hovering over links. Apple is also developing support for Mac-like gesture, like tap with two fingers to right-click.

iPadOS 13 includes very basic support for pointing devices as an Accessibility feature. There are settings that allow you to customize the experience for multi-button mice like the Logitech MX Master, but the overall support throughout iPadOS is relatively rudimentary. These enhancements in iPadOS 14 will greatly improve the functionality.

Personally, I’ve already incorporated pointer input into my iPad Pro workflow paired with the Smart Keyboard Folio and iPadOS 13. There’s clearly quite a bit of room for improvement, though, and it’s exciting to see Apple developing such features for iPadOS 14. The support for multiple pointers is specifically exciting.

What about you? Will rich system-wide support for mouse cursors in iPadOS 14 change how you use the iPad? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments!

