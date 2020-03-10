Today’s best deals include a new Anker Gold Box from $13, plus markdowns on Apple Watch, and $400 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s 1-day Anker sale

Today only, Anker via Amazon is offering up to 40% off essential charging accessories and more. Headlining is the Anker 60W Dual USB-C GaN Wall Charger for $34 when the on-page coupon is clipped.

Notable features here include two USB-C ports capable of pushing up to 60W of power. GaN tech allows this wall charger to be smaller than previous-generation models, and the foldable plug also helps deliver a more compact design. Ideal for powering up the latest iPhones, Android devices, and iPads. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Refurb Apple Watch deals abound

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple Watch models from $110. Our top pick is Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models in both sizes from $145 in refurbished condition. For comparison, this model originally sold for $369 or more. Woot is calling these “refurbished” but there is a clause on the page that says buyers can expect a moderate level of wear. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase if you’re ultimately not pleased with the condition. You can expect updates for the foreseeable future. Features include built-in GPS and heart rate tracking.

Dive into the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on Apple Watches and more.

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro is up to $700

B&H offers the Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/256GB for $1,999. That’s a $400 savings from the regular going rate and $100 less than the Amazon all-time low price. Upgrade to the 512GB configuration for $2,099 and get $700 off.

This model offers a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Not only will you be getting the latest tech from Apple, but also a mobile powerhouse capable of handling a wide range of tasks. You can learn more in our hands-on review of Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.

