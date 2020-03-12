Mysterious ‘Humane’ technology company hires Apple VP of Engineering ahead of product reveal

Not much is known about the mysterious technology company called Humane aside from their growing roster of former Apple veterans. Rubén Caballero is Humane’s most recent hire, Humane has announced, joining the company after a 15 year career at Apple.

Caballero is credited as one of the leaders of the early iPhone team and most recently held the title of Vice President of Engineering at Apple. Going forward, Caballero will be a Technical Advisor for Humane.

Apple veterans and Humane co-founders Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri announced the new hire:

Rubén’s belief in Humane’s mission to push computing forward, his alignment with our values of Trust, Truth, and Joy, and his excitement for our product vision is what propelled us to work together again. When it comes to the task of developing new kinds of technologies that empower people through connectivity, at scale, in the most efficient way possible, Rubén’s skill set and experience are unmatched. We are thrilled to have him on board as we build the next shift between humans and computing.

Chaudhri previously spent over two decades working on design at Apple, and Bongiorno spent nearly a decade managing iPhone, iPad, and Mac software.

Other former Apple employees hired by Humane late 2019 and early 2020 include:

Sara Glick, Head of Electrical Engineering, who spent several months as an iPod hardware development intern

Software Engineer Adam Binsz spent over two years as a software engineer at Apple

Senior Software Engineer Lilynaz Hashemi spent over four years as a software engineer at Apple

Former iPhone 7 enclosure product design lead Miguel Christophy who now works as Humane’s Head of Design Engineering

Senior HW Engineer Brian Huppi who worked as a senior sensing system hardware engineer at Apple

Humane Chief of Staff Andie Adragna who worked as Apple’s Executive Administrative Assistant & Team Admin Manager

Design Lead Britt Nelson who worked on user interface design at Apple

Marketing & Strategy Lead Guillaume Golsong worked as iOS Product Marketing Manager for Camera, Photos and Media

Director of Camera Technologies Monique Relova previously worked on camera hardware and software at Apple

Humane Chief Technology Officer and former Apple Senior Director of Engineering Patrick Gates joined the startup in 2018. Fitbit is another company on the résumés of many Humane employees.

What exactly is this supergroup of mostly Apple veterans up to? The only clue to the mystery is this message from the co-founders:

Long before we knew what our company would do, we knew what it would be called: Humane. The definition of the name is in our DNA, signifying our commitment to developing technology that will move humanity forward — while at the same time rebalancing the role it plays in our lives. We spent 2019 with our heads down, busy building, and mostly quiet about our plans. We’re entering a new decade with an incredible team, and 2020 is the year you’ll hear more from us as a company, as a collective of people, as a shift in culture.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: