GitHub launches new iPhone and iPad app for managing projects on the go

GitHub Mobile is now available for iPhone and iPad through the App Store. This comes after a roughly four-month beta testing process that followed GitHub’s long-awaited announcement of an iOS app last November.

GitHub for iPhone and iPad doesn’t provide a full development environment. Instead, the app focuses on things like organizing tasks, giving feedback and responding to users, and managing pull requests. Here’s how GitHub describes its new app for iPhone and iPad:

There’s a lot you can do on GitHub that doesn’t require a complex development environment – like sharing feedback on a design discussion, or reviewing a few lines of code. GitHub for iOS lets you move work forward wherever you are. Stay in touch with your team, triage issues, and even merge, right from the app. We’re making these tasks easy for you to perform, no matter where you work, with a beautifully native experience.

Some of the features highlighted by the company include:

Browse your latest notifications

Read, react, and reply to Issues and Pull Requests

Review and merge Pull Requests

Organize Issues with labels, assignees, projects, and more

Browse your files and code

GitHub for iPhone and iPad is available now on the App Store as a free download. If you’re looking for something a bit more powerful, one of the more popular options is Working Copy. You can download it on the App Store for free with in-app purchases.

